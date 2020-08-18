Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 2,436.8% in July

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 2,436.8% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

VRIG stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

