Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,219,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,210,067 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.35% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 161.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 136.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 89,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a current ratio of 97.93. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

