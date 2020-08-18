Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of PTF opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $109.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

