Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,246,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,355 shares of company stock worth $32,818,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $694.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $704.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

