Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $698.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.