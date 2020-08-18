Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $12.01 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
