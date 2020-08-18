Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SISXF stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

