Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inter Parfums from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

