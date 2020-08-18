Independent Research Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €35.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €32.86 ($38.66).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €34.50 ($40.59) on Friday. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.49.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

