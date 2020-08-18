Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 279 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130,650 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

NYSE O opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

