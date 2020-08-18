Independent Advisor Alliance Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ED stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.