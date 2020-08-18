Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

