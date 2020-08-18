Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 177.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,907 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 96,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

NLY opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

