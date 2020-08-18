Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 12,429 Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.6% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 197,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 88,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

MPC stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

