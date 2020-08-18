Imv Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IMV)

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for IMV in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IMV’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.06 million.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$6.40 on Monday. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$9.25. The firm has a market cap of $418.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.36.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

