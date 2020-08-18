imbrex (REX) Price Tops $0.0387 on Major Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, imbrex has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $335,081.29 and approximately $289.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.93 or 0.05533868 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003359 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00014429 BTC.

imbrex Profile

REX is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

