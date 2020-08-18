Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

IEP opened at $56.33 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.81. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 205,063,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,943,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013,676 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

