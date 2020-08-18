i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIIV. BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $782.75 million, a PE ratio of -192.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 188,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

