Hysan Development Company Limited Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of HYSNY stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

