HyperDAO (HDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $9.35 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00132547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.01848885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00190503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,965,796 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

