Hyman Charles D Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

