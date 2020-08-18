Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.92.

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$27.64 on Monday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.41.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.