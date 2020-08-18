Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.70 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HUTMF opened at $0.95 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

