Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$5.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$5.59.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

