Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BofA Securities cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.96.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -157.44 and a beta of 1.55. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.