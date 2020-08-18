Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

