Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

