Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust in a report released on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

SVC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of SVC opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.14. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

