HorusPay Hits Market Cap of $4.86 Million (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a market cap of $4.86 million and $498.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00132547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.01848885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00190503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00135388 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

