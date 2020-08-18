HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,745.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $333,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in HomeStreet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.