Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Danske cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 25.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

