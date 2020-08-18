Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Hits One Day Volume of $13,759.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 68.4% higher against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $13,759.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00132288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.80 or 0.01850750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00190600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00135274 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

