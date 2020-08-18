Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $199.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $216.82.
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.