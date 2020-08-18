Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $199.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $216.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Port Capital LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 144,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

