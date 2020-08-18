Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) versus Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Financial Review

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Himax Technologies has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadcom has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Himax Technologies and Broadcom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $671.84 million 1.02 -$13.61 million ($0.07) -56.71 Broadcom $22.60 billion 5.88 $2.72 billion $17.41 18.97

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Broadcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies -0.21% -0.14% -0.07% Broadcom 10.97% 32.00% 10.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Himax Technologies and Broadcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Broadcom 1 4 28 0 2.82

Himax Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.02%. Broadcom has a consensus target price of $343.39, suggesting a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Broadcom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Broadcom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Broadcom beats Himax Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; LED driver and power management ICs; scaler products for monitors and projectors; tailor-made video processing IC solutions; silicon IPs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and machine vision, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, and Internet on Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration with Kneron to develop and commercialize a 3D sensing and AI-enabled security and surveillance solution. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters and switches; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment offers optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, motion control encoders and subsystems, and light emitting diodes. The company's products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

