Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Receives $31.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several research firms have commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

