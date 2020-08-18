Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) declared a dividend on Friday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,390 ($31.25) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 22.07 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,670 ($34.91). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,219.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,162.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.76) to GBX 2,600 ($33.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.49) to GBX 2,200 ($28.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.76) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,380 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($37.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,478.57 ($32.40).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

