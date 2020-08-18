Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,020,000 after buying an additional 174,208 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,613,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,540,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,527,000 after buying an additional 213,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $148.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.20. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

