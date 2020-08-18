Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hellofresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Hellofresh stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

