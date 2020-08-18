HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €58.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.33 ($68.63).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €51.76 ($60.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.53.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

