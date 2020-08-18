HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.29.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

