HEAT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.00 (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One HEAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEAT has a market capitalization of $767,884.87 and $53.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEAT has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00138455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.01859432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00191275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00033067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00137027 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT (CRYPTO:HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 46,091,357 coins. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.