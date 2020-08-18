Head to Head Survey: Tidewater (SII) versus Its Rivals

Tidewater (NYSE: SII) is one of 41 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tidewater to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Tidewater alerts:

50.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tidewater pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tidewater pays out 2,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 28.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tidewater has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tidewater lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tidewater and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $72.50 million $10.20 million 1,060.00 Tidewater Competitors $5.72 billion $870.89 million 50.08

Tidewater’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater. Tidewater is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tidewater and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 0 0 2.00 Tidewater Competitors 434 1241 1276 71 2.33

Tidewater presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.79%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Tidewater’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tidewater is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 19.54% 6.55% 5.39% Tidewater Competitors -2.40% -12.50% 1.13%

Summary

Tidewater competitors beat Tidewater on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Tidewater Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.