Head to Head Survey: Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Dialog Semiconductor (NASDAQ:DLGNF)

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Nlight alerts:

This table compares Nlight and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $176.62 million 5.42 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -102.58 Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 2.40 $301.45 million $3.47 13.85

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nlight and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 0 1 5 1 3.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 6 0 2.67

Nlight presently has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Nlight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight -14.17% -9.11% -7.63% Dialog Semiconductor 11.87% 15.69% 10.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nlight has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Nlight on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.