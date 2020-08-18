Head-To-Head Survey: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) & Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Electronic Arts and Inspired Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 7 18 1 2.77 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Electronic Arts currently has a consensus target price of $141.31, indicating a potential upside of 0.61%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 160.56%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Risk & Volatility

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 34.27% 21.32% 14.31% Inspired Entertainment -28.72% N/A -17.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.54 billion 7.33 $3.04 billion $4.76 29.51 Inspired Entertainment $153.40 million 0.53 -$37.00 million ($1.63) -2.18

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Inspired Entertainment. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Inspired Entertainment on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars. It also provides advertisement services on its online Web pages and games; and licenses its game software to third parties. The company markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. Electronic Arts Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

