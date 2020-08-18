Head-To-Head Comparison: S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (NASDAQ:IOFB)

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of S & T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of S & T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for S & T Bancorp and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S & T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

S & T Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Given S & T Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe S & T Bancorp is more favorable than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares S & T Bancorp and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S & T Bancorp 7.60% 7.66% 0.99% IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

S & T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. S & T Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S & T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. S & T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

S & T Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S & T Bancorp and IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S & T Bancorp $373.04 million 2.27 $98.23 million $3.09 6.97 IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH N/A N/A $3.48 million N/A N/A

S & T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH.

Summary

S & T Bancorp beats IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 58 branches located in 15 counties in Pennsylvania; 4 community banking branches and a leased branch in Ohio; and a loan production office in western New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through four locations in Muscatine and two locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

