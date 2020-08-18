HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s previous close.

CDXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $295.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chromadex by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 478.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

