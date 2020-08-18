HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s previous close.
CDXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.
Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $295.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Chromadex has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chromadex by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 478.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chromadex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
