HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 117.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

