Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 79.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

