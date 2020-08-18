GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Jeld-Wen worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.89.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

