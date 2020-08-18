GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Donaldson by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 100,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Donaldson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.